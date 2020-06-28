Krah, Kenneth
Kenneth Krah, age 88; Proud Korean War Army Veteran; Loving son of the late Elmer and the late Elsie; Dearest brother of the late Richard, the late Irene and the late Raymond; Devoted friend to many and especially the Mular Family; A private graveside service will be held at Elm Lawn Cemetery, Elmhurst, IL. Info, 773-286-2500 or:
www.belmontfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 28, 2020.