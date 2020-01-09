|
Johnson, Kenneth W, Age 81, passed away peacefully on January 8, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Henry and Mildred Johnson, beloved husband of Mary Anne; nee Fannan; cherished father of Paul (Cynthia), Jennifer, of Juneau, Alaska, Jamie (Matthew) Hodges of London, UK, Sarajane, Rebecca, Laura (Michael Palazolla) Johnson; dearest grandfather of Katherine and Susanna Johnson, Alex and Eli Hodges, Max and Gus Johnson-Palazolla; fond brother of Hayden Randolph Johnson, preceded in death by James, Roger and Vicki, friend of Mike Greco and Kenny Matson; proud son of West Virginia. Interment will take place at Windridge Memorial Park, on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. 7014 S. Rawson Bridge Rd., Cary IL. Arrangements entrusted to Green Burials of Love, Ltd., Marion O'Connor Friel - Funeral Director. Info: 847-721-0322.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 9, 2020