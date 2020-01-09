Home

Interment
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:30 AM
Windridge Memorial Park
7014 S. Rawson Bridge Rd.
Cary , IL
View Map
Kenneth Johnson Obituary
Johnson, Kenneth W, Age 81, passed away peacefully on January 8, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Henry and Mildred Johnson, beloved husband of Mary Anne; nee Fannan; cherished father of Paul (Cynthia), Jennifer, of Juneau, Alaska, Jamie (Matthew) Hodges of London, UK, Sarajane, Rebecca, Laura (Michael Palazolla) Johnson; dearest grandfather of Katherine and Susanna Johnson, Alex and Eli Hodges, Max and Gus Johnson-Palazolla; fond brother of Hayden Randolph Johnson, preceded in death by James, Roger and Vicki, friend of Mike Greco and Kenny Matson; proud son of West Virginia. Interment will take place at Windridge Memorial Park, on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. 7014 S. Rawson Bridge Rd., Cary IL. Arrangements entrusted to Green Burials of Love, Ltd., Marion O'Connor Friel - Funeral Director. Info: 847-721-0322.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 9, 2020
