Heffley, Kenneth W. "Unky" Age 80, died Friday, January 17, 2020, at 7:25 a.m. in Surprise, Arizona. His loving niece, Pati, having cared for him these last three years, was by his side. Unky was born on October 20, 1939, in Chicago, IL, to parents Dorothea (Zierfuss) and Edgar Heffley. He graduated from Argo High School in Argo, Illinois and attended Moreno Valley College in Argo majoring in business. In 1969, he began his career at Akzo Chemical (Nobel Chemical) and retired as the purchasing manager. Unky was the youngest of five siblings, his loving sister Vera Cassata (Joe) went to heaven (December 25, 2019, Christmas Day) along with Frances Horejsi (Bob), Richard "Dick" Heffley (Stella), and Dorothy Cooley (Tom), all of whom were waiting for him at heaven's gates. Unky is survived by his nieces and nephews, whom he loved with all his heart and who adored him, Johnny Cassata (Sharon), Bonnie Smith (Brian), Sue Meier (Alden), of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, Pati Lackner (Bill), of Surprise, Arizona, Thomas Cooley (Kimberly), of Spring Grove, Illinois, and Tammy Smith (Doug), of Richmond, Illinois. Unky is also survived by great-nieces and nephews, Summer Germann (Chad), Mac, Rider, Tony, Ocean, Nate, Deegan, Ellie, and Delanee. Unky's nieces and nephews in Florida, Bobby Heffley (Barb), Kenny, his namesake, Billy, Kathy, Krissy, and Kimmy. Unky's great-nieces and nephews in Florida, Brittany, Megan, Matt, Taylor, Tyler, Delver, Joshua, and Shealyn. Unky was a very social man who was deeply involved in sports and politics. He enjoyed traveling, golfing, the Chicago Bears, but "Loved" the Chicago Cubs. But most of all, in his later life, he liked traveling to watch his great-nieces and nephews with all their sporting events; he was their "Biggest" fan. A funeral is scheduled for February 2020 at Crockett Meadows Cemetery in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee with a reception to follow at the Log Cabin Restaurant. A Celebration of Life will be held in Chicago in March at Durbin's in Burbank, IL, where Sam, Bob, Bird and Rosey so enjoyed pizza and beer with Unky.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 24, 2020