Greenberg, Kenneth Age 88, beloved husband of the late Francine and loving companion of Judy Hirsch; cherished father of Jill and Myles (Maureen) Greenberg; adored grandpa of Hannah, Molly, Abigail and Nora; dear brother of the late Beverly (the late Joseph) Fishman; caring uncle of Jack and Corey Fishman. Chapel service Sunday 2:30 p.m. at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center (ilholocaustmuseum.org). For information or to leave condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 19, 2019