Frese, Kenneth R. 88, retired Chicago Police Officer and lifelong resident of Chicago, at rest March 8, 2020. Beloved husband of Lois, nee Johnson, for 69 years; loving father of Carolyn (Bob) Cyza, Debbie Naser, and Ken (Joan) Frese; cherished grandfather of Jessica (Tony - Chicago PD) Chavez, Keith (Michelle) Cyza, Brandon Naser, Claira (Brian) Tominov, and Matthew Frese; great-grandfather of Alexis, Anthony Jr., Lucas, Jonathan, Dominic, Arianna, and Jack; dear friend of the late Mike Monahan. Funeral Mass Thursday, March 12, 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 5212 W. Agatite Ave., Chicago. Entombment at Irving Park Cemetey will take place privately. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Police League Chicago 3510 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL 60653 would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Montclair Lucania Funeral Home. (773) 622-9300 www.montclair-lucaniafuneral.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 10, 2020