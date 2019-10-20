Home

Malec & Sons Funeral Home
6000 North Milwaukee Ave
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 774-4100
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Malec & Sons Funeral Home
6000 North Milwaukee Ave
Chicago, IL 60646
Funeral
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Malec & Sons Funeral Home
6000 North Milwaukee Ave
Chicago, IL 60646
Kenneth Flood Obituary
Flood, Kenneth G. Beloved husband of the late Evelyn, nee Worman. Loving father of Jill and John; dearest grandfather of Zoe and Victoria; dear brother of Charlis (late Joseph) Paglini, Colleen (Paul Seng), and the late Ronald, Patrick, Phillip; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Wednesday, 11:00 a.m. at Malec & Sons Funeral Home, 6000 N. Milwaukee Ave. Interment Irving Park Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday from 3:00- 9:00 p.m. (773) 774-4100. MalecandSonsFH.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 20, 2019
