Dunlap, Kenneth E. WWII Navy Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Helen (nee Kinst); loving father of Christine Rau, Terri (David) Rayka and Mark (Gail) Dunlap; cherished grandfather of Jeffrey, Jennifer (Marty), Michael (Tyler), Dan, Kaitlyn and Hannah; proud great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather of many; dear uncle of Gail and Linda. Resting at Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn, where Services will be held Monday at 10:00 a.m. Interment Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Visitation Sunday from 3:00- 8:00 p.m. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com, 708-425-0500.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 15, 2019