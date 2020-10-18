1/
Kenneth Conger
Conger, Kenneth

Kenneth Conger, Age 68. Beloved Husband of Patricia,nee Anderson. Preceded in death by his parents the late Richard and Edna Sue Conger and his brother Chuck. Dear Brother-in-law of Bernie and Sherry Kooyenga, Bill Anderson and the late Wayne (Linda) Anderson. Ken will be remembered by his nieces and nephews and their children. He was a 45 year member of I.B.E.W. Local #9. Funeral arrangements were private. In lieu of flowers donations to the National Kidney Foundation (kidney.org) in Ken's name would be appreciated. Please visit Ken's personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com and sign his guestbook.

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com



Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
(708) 458-0208
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Foran Funeral Home
