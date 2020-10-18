Conger, Kenneth
Kenneth Conger, Age 68. Beloved Husband of Patricia,nee Anderson. Preceded in death by his parents the late Richard and Edna Sue Conger and his brother Chuck. Dear Brother-in-law of Bernie and Sherry Kooyenga, Bill Anderson and the late Wayne (Linda) Anderson. Ken will be remembered by his nieces and nephews and their children. He was a 45 year member of I.B.E.W. Local #9. Funeral arrangements were private. In lieu of flowers donations to the National Kidney Foundation
(kidney.org
) in Ken's name would be appreciated. Please visit Ken's personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com
and sign his guestbook.
