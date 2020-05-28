Kakalova, Katina
Age 87, passed away in Chicago Thursday evening, May 21, 2020. Loving mother of Despina Tandari; cherished grandmother of Anesti (Shanna) Tandari; proud great-grandmother of Anastasia Tandari, Anissa Tandari, and Amara Tandari; dear sister of Velica Theodesiva. A private Visitation and Funeral Service will be held for the family at Muzyka & Son Funeral Home, 5776 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago. Interment will follow at Eden Memorial Cemetery in Schiller Park, IL. For more info, please call (773) 545-3800.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 28, 2020.