Moriarty, Katie (nee Foley) Age 89, passed away peacefully in her sleep onMarch 5, 2019. Katie is remembered by many friends and family from her childhood home in Castlemaine, Co., Kerry, Ireland. Shewas blessed with13 siblings, some who are living and some who have passed on. They are from Oak Lawn, Ireland,England, Wales, andAustralia. She married the late Florence Moriarty and immigrated to the United States. Here, she lived a full and joyous life surrounded by her four children, Daniel, Ret. CFD (Kathy), Dennis (Kathy), Jerry (Christine), and Mary (David) Wisniowicz; and her grandchildren,Danny, Katie, Brendan, Meaghan, Eileen, Tim, Brian, and Caitlin; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews; loving sister-in-law of many. Katie will be missed dearly by them for her endless laughs and love she showed each of them. She had many interests and never had a boring moment. She was involved with senior swim, an avid bingo player, and anactive member of theWomen'sAuxiliaryCouncilat St. Louis de Montfort. Katie will be dearly missed by many, but will be remembered for herspontaneousand spunky spirit, a trait that resides in every person that was fortunate to meet and know her. Visitation,Sunday, March 10, 2019,3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Funeral,Monday, March 11, 2019,8:30 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy and Sons Funeral Home-Burbank, 4950 W. 79thSt., to St. Albert the Great Church for Mass at 9:30 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.Information: (708) 857-7878orwww.sheehyfh.com. Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 7, 2019