Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
9:00 AM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady Mother of the Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathy Marino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathy Marino

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kathy Marino Obituary
Marino, Kathy R. (nee Losacco) Beloved wife of the late John; loving mother of Anthony (JoAnne); dear sister of Karen Tryblowski and Donna (Rolf) Bastian; fond grandmother of John, Noe, and Edali; aunt, great-aunt, and great-great-aunt of many. Visitation Friday, June 14, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL 60706. Funeral services begin Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 9:00 a.m., at the funeral home and will proceed to Our Lady Mother of the Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. Info: (708) 456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cumberland Chapels
Download Now