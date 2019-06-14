|
Marino, Kathy R. (nee Losacco) Beloved wife of the late John; loving mother of Anthony (JoAnne); dear sister of Karen Tryblowski and Donna (Rolf) Bastian; fond grandmother of John, Noe, and Edali; aunt, great-aunt, and great-great-aunt of many. Visitation Friday, June 14, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL 60706. Funeral services begin Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 9:00 a.m., at the funeral home and will proceed to Our Lady Mother of the Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. Info: (708) 456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 14, 2019