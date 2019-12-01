Home

Blake Lamb Funeral Home/Lisle
5015 Lincoln Ave
Lisle, IL 60532
(630) 964-9392
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:45 AM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Joan of Arc Church
Kathryn Wieczorek Obituary
Wieczorek, Kathryn F. (nee Kelly) 77, beloved wife of Peter Wieczorek; devoted mother of Peter Jr, CFD and Thomas Wieczorek, CPD; proud grandmother of Jason, Daniel, Kylie and Jeffrey; loving sister of the late William (Agnes) and Ellen (the late Richard) Loudon; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. 1960 graduate of Immaculata High School, Chicago and a longtime employee of Cushing & Company. Funeral Wednesday, 10:45 a.m. from Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 5015 Lincoln Ave. (Rte 53 and Short St.) Lisle, IL to St. Joan of Arc Church. Mass 11:30 a.m. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday, 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Info. 630-964-9392 or www.blake-lambfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 1, 2019
