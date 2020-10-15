1/
Kathryn M. Railsback
Railsback, Kathryn M.

Kathryn M. "Kitty" Railsback 64, October 11, 2020. Belove daughter of the late Edgar and Marjorie (nee Yanahan). Loving sister of Peg and the late Barbara (the late William) O'Brien, Eileen McGreal and Donald Railsback. Dear Companion of the late Edmund Beirne. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Retired after 30 years as an Administrative Secretary at Daley College. Kitty had a great love for her family and country. Visitation Saturday 11:00 a.m. until time of Service 2:00 p.m. at Donnellan Funeral Home 10525 S. Western Ave. (capacity limits, facemasks, and social distancing required) Int. Private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Windy City Veterans 11800 S. Cicero Ave. Alsip, Il 60803. For info (773)238-0075 or sign guestbook at

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com



Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 15, 2020.
