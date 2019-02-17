|
Joost, Kathryn M. "Katie" Age 23, suddenly, cherished daughter of the late David and the late Margaret (nee O'Leary); loving sister of the late Daniel; beloved niece of John (Florence) O'Leary, James O'Leary, Eileen (John) Broughton, William O'Leary, and David (Cate) O'Leary; dear cousin and friend to many. Visitation Monday, 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m, with a Chapel Service at 8:00 p.m. at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th St., Chicago Ridge. Interment Private. For Funeral Info 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 17, 2019