Lizotte, Kathryn E. Kathryn E. Lizotte, age 103, passed away on June 18, 2020. She was a longtime resident of Chicago, IL. Kathryn was born on April 13, 1917, in rural Bemidji, MN to the late John and late Bertha Earling. After graduating Bemidji High School, she moved to Chicago and worked in the manufacturing industry her whole life. Kathryn was the biggest Chicago Cubs fan that you could of met, she knew all the players. She was an avid bowler, walker and had green thumb for planting. Kathryn was a loving grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, great-aunt and a great-great-aunt to many, she will be truly missed. She was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters, three brothers and loving companion of many years, Harry Wilton. Funeral Service will be private to immediate family. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Kathryn's name may be made to Bethesda Rehab & Senior Care, 2833 N. Nordica Ave., Chicago, IL 60634. You can still show your support for the family by leaving them a condolence on Kathryn's tribute page (https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/chicago-il/kathryn-lizotte-9227746) or sending a thoughtful card in care of the family to Montclair-Lucania Funeral Home, 6901 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago, IL 60634. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 23, 2020.