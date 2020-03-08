|
Szatan, Kathleen M. 64. Beloved wife of Christopher; dear daughter of Rose and the late Henry Bloniarz; daughter-in-law of Urszula and the late Waclaw Szatan; loving sister of Darlene (Mike) Trotter; sister-in-law of Jerry (Katherine Abbott) Szatan; cherished aunt of Andrew (Stephanie) Szatan, Tracy Szatan, David and Daniel Huebner; grand-aunt of Jude Szatan; also, niece, cousin and friend of many. Memorial visitation will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Colonial-Wojciechowski Funeral Home, 6250 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago, from 3:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. with Memorial Service at 7:00 p.m. For info 773-774-0366 or www.colonialfuneral.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 8, 2020