Kathleen Sullivan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sullivan, Kathleen Mary "Bobba" Kathleen Mary "Bobba" Sullivan, nee Smith, 95, died peacefully in New York City on April 6, 2020. Loving wife of the late Daniel for 67 years; devoted mother of Katie (Michael) Flanagan, Dan (Patty), Jim (Karen), Molly (Mike) Riley, Marita and Maggie; caring grandmother of Michael, Timothy, Patrick, Molly Rose, Kathleen, Daniel, Kevin, Marianne, Mike, Renee, Cole, Elizabeth and Nina; fond sister of Ann (Jim) Geraghty, Joan (Pat) Costello and the late Doda (Bill) Sherlock and James (Elsa) Smith; loyal sister-in-law of William (Margot), the late Kathleen (Jack) Searle, Sheila (Bill) Cronin, Kevin, Marita and Angela; proud great-grandmother to fourteen; fun-loving aunt and cousin to many. Kathleen was a graduate of Sienna High School, St. Xavier University and Loyola University School of Social Work. At the start of her career, Kathleen worked at Travelers Aid Society; she then worked as a school social worker in the Glenview Public Schools for 29 years. She was a resident of Deerfield and member of Holy Cross Church since 1952. Funeral services will be private at this time she will be buried at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, IL. Memorial contributions may be made to Mercy Home for Boys and Girls, 1140 W. Jackson Blvd, Chicago, IL 60607. For information, please contact Woodlawn Funeral Home, 7750 Cermak Rd, Forest Park, IL 60130.

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Woodlawn Funeral Home
7750 West Cermak Road
Forest Park, IL 60130
7084428500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
3 entries
Thinking of the family and wishing them comfort and peace
May you Rest In Peace w/ Dan. I am grateful & blessed to have known you. I have very fond memories of you.......how warm,kind,sweet,loving you were to me. You were to so many. Smiling whenever I saw you.
My heart goes out to your wonderful family. I am truly sad for them.
Thank you Maggie & Molly for inviting me to share the Rosary, I will always remember that Sunday❤
Evelyn Scimone
On behalf of Fr. Scott Donahue and Mercy Home for Boys & Girls, we would like to extend our heartfelt condolences and prayers to the family and friends of Kathleen Sullivan.

May the angels lead her into paradise; may the martyrs come to welcome her and take her to the holy city, the new and eternal Jerusalem.
Mercy Home for Boys & Girls
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved