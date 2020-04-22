May you Rest In Peace w/ Dan. I am grateful & blessed to have known you. I have very fond memories of you.......how warm,kind,sweet,loving you were to me. You were to so many. Smiling whenever I saw you.

My heart goes out to your wonderful family. I am truly sad for them.

Thank you Maggie & Molly for inviting me to share the Rosary, I will always remember that Sunday❤

Evelyn Scimone