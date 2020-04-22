Sullivan, Kathleen Mary "Bobba" Kathleen Mary "Bobba" Sullivan, nee Smith, 95, died peacefully in New York City on April 6, 2020. Loving wife of the late Daniel for 67 years; devoted mother of Katie (Michael) Flanagan, Dan (Patty), Jim (Karen), Molly (Mike) Riley, Marita and Maggie; caring grandmother of Michael, Timothy, Patrick, Molly Rose, Kathleen, Daniel, Kevin, Marianne, Mike, Renee, Cole, Elizabeth and Nina; fond sister of Ann (Jim) Geraghty, Joan (Pat) Costello and the late Doda (Bill) Sherlock and James (Elsa) Smith; loyal sister-in-law of William (Margot), the late Kathleen (Jack) Searle, Sheila (Bill) Cronin, Kevin, Marita and Angela; proud great-grandmother to fourteen; fun-loving aunt and cousin to many. Kathleen was a graduate of Sienna High School, St. Xavier University and Loyola University School of Social Work. At the start of her career, Kathleen worked at Travelers Aid Society; she then worked as a school social worker in the Glenview Public Schools for 29 years. She was a resident of Deerfield and member of Holy Cross Church since 1952. Funeral services will be private at this time she will be buried at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, IL. Memorial contributions may be made to Mercy Home for Boys and Girls, 1140 W. Jackson Blvd, Chicago, IL 60607. For information, please contact Woodlawn Funeral Home, 7750 Cermak Rd, Forest Park, IL 60130.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 22, 2020.