Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:30 AM
Our Lady of the Ridge Church
10820 Oxford Ave.
Chicago Ridge, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Sullivan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Sullivan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kathleen Sullivan Obituary
Sullivan, Kathleen "Kay" F. (nee O'Sullivan) Loving wife of the late Daniel Sullivan; dear mother of Eileen (and the late Gene Niziolek) Sullivan and Kathryn (George Machasick) Meyer; cherished grandmother of Gina (Dan) Gallagher; fond aunt, cousin and dear friend to many. Memorial Mass Saturday 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Ridge Church, 10820 Oxford Ave., Chicago Ridge, IL. Interment Private. Arrangements entrusted to Curley Funeral Home. For info, 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now