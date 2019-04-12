|
|
Sullivan, Kathleen "Kay" F. (nee O'Sullivan) Loving wife of the late Daniel Sullivan; dear mother of Eileen (and the late Gene Niziolek) Sullivan and Kathryn (George Machasick) Meyer; cherished grandmother of Gina (Dan) Gallagher; fond aunt, cousin and dear friend to many. Memorial Mass Saturday 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Ridge Church, 10820 Oxford Ave., Chicago Ridge, IL. Interment Private. Arrangements entrusted to Curley Funeral Home. For info, 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 12, 2019