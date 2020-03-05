|
Reinhardt, Kathleen Kathleen Reinhardt nee Horodecki, age 70; loving mother of Julie (Mike) McKenna and Jon (Micki) Reinhardt; dear grandmother of Ella Flamm, John Reinhardt, Jake Reinhardt, Angelina McKenna and Izabella McKenna; sister of the late Geraldine Borski; aunt of Rich Borski and the late Lorianne Perreira. Memorial visitation Saturday, March 7th at Lack & Sons Funeral Home, 9236 S. Roberts Rd. (8000 W.) Hickory Hills from 9:00 a.m. to the time of memorial service at 11:00 a.m. Interment St. Casimir Cemetery. For info 708-430-5700.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 5, 2020