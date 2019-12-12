Home

Kathleen Rauba Obituary
Rauba, Kathleen Ann Age 66, at rest December 10, 2019. Loving mom of Sean Rauba; beloved sister of Martin (Dee Dee) and Doris (Woody) Green; cherished daughter of the late Edward and Stella Rauba; fond aunt of Edward (Monika), Matthew (Laura), Martin, Jennifer, and Leonard; longtime friend to Mary Ellen and Daniel Kiedrow. Memorial Visitation Saturday, December 14, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of Memorial Service 1:00 p.m. at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to the , 30 E. 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016. For service info, 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 12, 2019
