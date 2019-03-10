Home

Elmwood Chapel
11300 W 97Th Ln
Saint John, IN 46373
(219) 365-3474
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Elmwood Chapel
11300 W 97Th Ln
Saint John, IN 46373
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. James Church
22400 S. Torrence Ave
Sauk Village, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. James Church
22400 S. Torrence Ave.
Sauk Village, IL
View Map
Kathleen Ratkovich Obituary
Ratkovich, Kathleen A. "Kathy" (nee Paprocki), Age 68, of Steger, IL. Beloved wife of Rick for 48 years; loving mother to Christopher (Elaine) Ratkovich, Sarah (Jason) Jenkins, and Patrick and Nicholas Ratkovich; cherished grandmother of Tyler and Zoey; devoted daughter of the late William and Annette Paprocki; dearest sister of Annette Dobrzeniecki, Judy (late Jeff) Carlson, William Paprocki, Caroline Trauscht, and Tom (Linda) Paprocki; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Kathy enjoyed entertaining and cooking was her passion. She brightened the lives of family, friends, and strangers alike and she will be dearly missed. Visitation Sunday, March 10, 2019, 2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at the Elmwood Funeral Chapel, 11300 W. 97th Ln., (1/2 Block West of U.S. 41, Wicker Ave. at 97th St.) St. John, IN. Funeral service Monday, March 11, 2019, directly at St. James Church, 22400 S. Torrence Ave., Sauk Village, IL., where an additional visitation will take place from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Kathy's memory to St. James Food Pantry are appreciated. www.elmwoodchapel.com. 219-365-3474.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 10, 2019
