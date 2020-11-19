1/
Kathleen R. "Sis" Calkins
{ "" }
Calkins , Kathleen "Sis" R.

Kathleen "Sis" R. Calkins, nee Riley, age 85, passed away November 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Patrick "Butch" Calkins. Loving mother of Mary Frances Farrelly, the late Brian, Nora Loies, Patrick (Lily), Kathleen Cooper, the late Frankie (Collette), Marty, Tommy, Michael, Terry, Joey (fiancé Gina), and Tim (Michelle). Caring grandmother of Katie, Frankie, Molly, Owen, Maggie, Jay, Joanne, Dennis, Annrita Velardi, Seth, Emily Wellman, Jessie Baxter, Ray, Moses, Emma, Audrey, Martin, Olivia, Terry, Sarah, Tommy, Mary, Angelina, Chloe, Maeve and Lucy. Great-grandmother of 11. Visitation Friday, November 20th, from 5:00 – 8:00 pm at Olson Burke/Sullivan Funeral & Cremation Center, 6467-77 N. Northwest Hwy, (one block north of Devon), Chicago 60631. Due to Covid precautions, there will be a limit of 10 people inside the funeral home at one time. Funeral Mass and burial will be private, but friends and extended family are invited to join the live stream Mass from St. Paul of the Cross Parish at 10:00 am on Saturday, November 21st, at spc-church.org/mass-videos Arrangements entrusted to Olson Burke/Sullivan Funeral & Cremation Center. Info 773-774-3333 or www.obsfuneralandcremation.com

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com



Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Olson Burke and Sullivan Funeral and Cremation Center
NOV
21
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
spc-church.org/mass-videos
Funeral services provided by
Olson Burke and Sullivan Funeral and Cremation Center
6471 N. Northwest Hwy
Chicago, IL 60631
773-774-3333
Memories & Condolences
November 19, 2020
November 18, 2020
Frank and I were sorry to hear of Sis’ passing. We are sorry for your loss
Maurita Calkins
Family
