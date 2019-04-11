Powell, Kathleen O. Age 76, made her transition on April 1, 2019, following a sudden and unexpected illness. She and her only sibling, Carolyn, were born to the union of Rebecca Modeste and Allen Powell. She retired from the Chicago Tribune Company after over 40 years of devoted and exemplary service working with senior executives in the credit department. In retirement, she continued her passion and love of bowling. She volunteered at her church (Messiah St. Bartholomew) in the food pantry and other ministries and was active in many other social organizations such as the "Red Hatters." Kat was a wonderful aunt to her only niece and nephew, Tamara and Eugene, and was a stabilizing factor in their lives. She also left her imprint on the lives of her great-nephews and nieces. Kat was a warm and caring person who could be counted on in whatever she was involved. She is survived by her sister, Carolyn Bowles; many family members and dear friends. Her transition is heaven's gain and our loss. Visitation Thursday from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at A.R. Leaks Funeral Home, 7838 S. Cottage Grove, Chicago. Services Friday at Messiah St. Bartholomew Episcopal Church at 8255 S. Dante, Chicago, Wake 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. and Mass at 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Entombment at Lincoln Cemetery. Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary