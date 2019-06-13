|
Pinkowski, Kathleen E. (nee Hernandez) Beloved wife of Kenneth Pinkowski, Sr.; loving mother of Larry (Alesia) Atwood and Jennifer (Donal) O'Callaghan; daughter of the late Pete and Reyna Hernandez; cherished grandmother of Abby and Gavan Atwood, and Alanah, Shaeli, Avaline, and Kiana O'Callaghan; dear sister of Joel Avrom, Rosemary (Monte) Hall, Helen (Perry) Polino, and Cynthia (Darrin) Crawford; fond daughter-in-law of Stephanie (the late Richard, Sr.) Pinkowski; special sister-in-law of Richard (Janine) Pinkowski, Jr. Funeral Monday, June 17, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., at Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen. Entombment, Good Shepherd Cemetery. Visitation Saturday, June 15, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and Sunday, June 16, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (708) 301-3595. www.rjmodellfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 13, 2019