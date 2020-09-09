Meason, Kathleen
Kathleen Meason, 87, formerly of Chicago, beloved wife of the late James; loving mother of Peggy (Glenn) Plocharski, Jean Biancalana, Bob, and the late Jim (Sue Ann) and Cathy; dear grandmother of 9; cherished great grandmother of 4; fond sister of Michael (Sue) Martens and the late Robert Martens, Jack Martens, Larry (Bini) Martens, and Mary Martens. Memorial service held privately. Sign online guest book at www.simkinsfh.com
