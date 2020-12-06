1/1
Kathleen Mary "Kate" McIntyre
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McIntyre, Kathleen "Kate" Mary

Age 74, of Oak Park, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 after a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis. Loving mother of Brian (Adriana Holman) McIntyre and Valerie (David) Ostrow; proud grandmother to Olivia, Stella, and Henry; beloved sister of Patricia LaMendola; cherished daughter of the late Raymond and Elizabeth Boyk; dear aunt of Michael LaMendola, Kathy Bessent, Jorie Blazevic, and Jennifer Hernandez; cherished cousin and friend to countless others. Kate was a free spirit who loved her family deeply and brought a smile to everyone. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date when it is safe to gather. In lieu of flowers, donations in Kate's honor can be made at: https://mssociety.donordrive.com/campaign/Kate-McIntyre-Memorial. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chicago Sun-Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved