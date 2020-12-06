McIntyre, Kathleen "Kate" Mary
Age 74, of Oak Park, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 after a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis. Loving mother of Brian (Adriana Holman) McIntyre and Valerie (David) Ostrow; proud grandmother to Olivia, Stella, and Henry; beloved sister of Patricia LaMendola; cherished daughter of the late Raymond and Elizabeth Boyk; dear aunt of Michael LaMendola, Kathy Bessent, Jorie Blazevic, and Jennifer Hernandez; cherished cousin and friend to countless others. Kate was a free spirit who loved her family deeply and brought a smile to everyone. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date when it is safe to gather. In lieu of flowers, donations in Kate's honor can be made at: https://mssociety.donordrive.com/campaign/Kate-McIntyre-Memorial.
