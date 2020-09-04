1/
Kathleen Margaret O'Dell
1942 - 2020
O'Dell, Kathleen Margaret

Kathleen Margaret "Kathie" O'Dell, age 77, of Bourbonnais, Illinois, passed away peacefully at 8:53 a.m. on Monday, August 31, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. Kathie was born on November 4, 1942 in Evergreen Park, Illinois, the daughter of Thomas and Lorraine Morgan. Both preceded her in death. She married James S. O'Dell on May 9, 1970 and they raised eight children; Donald (Julie) O'Dell of Bourbonnais, Tom O'Dell of Bourbonnais, Tim (Heidi) O'Dell of Plainfield, Terry O'Dell of Hickory Hills, Dawn (Mary) O'Dell-Henninger of Bloomington, Illinois and two step-sons; Jeff O'Dell and Patrick (Chris) O'Dell, both of Peotone. Kathie was preceded in death by her husband and her son James L. O'Dell. Kathie also leaves the loves of her life, her 18 grandchildren. Also surviving are her brothers; Chuck Morgan of Illinois and Thomas (Sue) Morgan of Wisconsin, and her sisters; Jackie (Ray) Biederman of Illinois and Betsy (Dan) Kniola of South Carolina. Kathie was the owner of a Merle Norman store in Oak Forest, Illinois for many years before her and Jim started R-OWN Express in Lansing, Illinois. Kathie always treated everyone like they were the most important person and never let anyone go without. She loved to shop and one of her fondest memories was that of meeting Elvis Presley on the evening he first appeared on the Ed Sullivan Show in 1956. The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at the McKenzie Funeral Home, 15618 S. Cicero Avenue, Oak Forest, Illinois from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a Funeral Service at 7:00 p.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions; Face Masks must be worn, Social Distancing observed, and a Maximum of 50 people allowed in the Funeral Home at a time. A private burial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to OSF Home Health Care Hospice, 211 N. Landmark Dr. d3, Normal, Illinois 61761. For information: 708-687-2990.

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
McKenzie Funeral Home Ltd
SEP
8
Funeral service
07:00 PM
McKenzie Funeral Home Ltd
