Kathleen "Katie" Malone
Malone , Kathleen "Katie"

Kathleen "Katie" Malone (nee Gutrich), 52, died suddenly on October 29, 2020. She is survived by her two daughters, Molly and Maggie (Margarite), who were her whole world. Daughter of Rita and the late Michael F. Gutrich. She is also survived by Michael (Jimmy), Brian (Mary Lou), Suzanne, James (Pam), John (CFD), and Patrick (CFD) (Gina). She was adored by her nieces Hayley, Elizabeth, Madelyn, and Caroline and her nephew Brian. Fond niece and cousin to many. Visitation Friday, November 6, 2020, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Christ the King Church, 9235 S. Hamilton, Chicago, Illinois 60643, followed by mass at 11:30 a.m. For those unable to attend in person, the Mass will be streamed live and can be viewed online at https://asimplestreaming.com/katie-malone

In lieu of flowers, memorials to benefit the children at Beverly Bank & Trust, c/o Jack Baker, 10258 S. Western Ave., Chicago, Illinois, 60643, are appreciated.

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
09:30 - 11:30 AM
Christ the King Church
NOV
6
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
Christ the King Church
Memories & Condolences
November 3, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Malone/Gutrich families.May prayers and support help you through this time of sorrow. Sincerely,Mike Fassl
Michael Fassl
Friend
