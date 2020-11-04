Malone , Kathleen "Katie"
Kathleen "Katie" Malone (nee Gutrich), 52, died suddenly on October 29, 2020. She is survived by her two daughters, Molly and Maggie (Margarite), who were her whole world. Daughter of Rita and the late Michael F. Gutrich. She is also survived by Michael (Jimmy), Brian (Mary Lou), Suzanne, James (Pam), John (CFD), and Patrick (CFD) (Gina). She was adored by her nieces Hayley, Elizabeth, Madelyn, and Caroline and her nephew Brian. Fond niece and cousin to many. Visitation Friday, November 6, 2020, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Christ the King Church, 9235 S. Hamilton, Chicago, Illinois 60643, followed by mass at 11:30 a.m. For those unable to attend in person, the Mass will be streamed live and can be viewed online at https://asimplestreaming.com/katie-malone
In lieu of flowers, memorials to benefit the children at Beverly Bank & Trust, c/o Jack Baker, 10258 S. Western Ave., Chicago, Illinois, 60643, are appreciated.
Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com