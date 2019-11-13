|
Markiewicz, Kathleen "Marks" M. Age 81, passed away quietly at home on November 8, 2019 with her daughters by her side. She was preceded in death by her loving husband John, her parents, and three brothers; Wayne, Jay, and Tom, and one sister; Mary. Beloved mother of Christine (Paul) Little, Patty (Kevin) McNichols, and Carrie (Scott) McKenna (CPD). Cherished grandmother of Steven (Vida) McNichols, Michelle (Jesse) Vidor, Kacey, Michael, and Patrick McKenna. Great-grandmother of Donovan and Madilyn McNichols. Survived by two brothers; Lyle and Pat and one sister; Karen. Kathleen was born August 18, 1938 to Eugene and Kathryn (nee Thorpe) Suprise of Bear Creek, WI. She graduated as valedictorian of Bear Creek High School in 1956 and attended the University of Wisconsin before heading to the big city. She was working at CNA Insurance when she met John. They were happily married for 57 years until his death in 2018. While raising her family,she continued her education earning her Teaching degree and a Masters in Special Education. Kathleen was proud of her teaching career and truly enjoyed all of her students at Serena Hills, St. George, Central Park, and Governors State. Upon retirement she volunteered at St. James Hospital and Chicago Heights Public Library. She was happy to spend time in her garden, the kitchen, or her recliner with a book or a crossword puzzle in hand. She also enjoyed annual family vacations to Shawano Lake, WI. Never one to lay idle, Kathleen left us as she lived- quickly, efficiently, and in control. Here's to Babe and John sipping martinis together again. Memorial gathering Thursday, November 14th from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service at 7:00 p.m. at Kerr-Parzygnot Funeral Home, 540 Dixie Hwy. (at Joe Orr Rd.), Chicago Heights, IL 60411. (708) 754-0016.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 13, 2019