Brathwaite, Kathleen A. (nee Thornhill) March 3, 2019, Age 73. Late of Country Club Hills. Beloved wife of the late Joshua Brathwaite; dear mother of Keitha Brathwaite, Kevin Brathwaite, and the late Karen Brathwaite; cherished grandmother of Jasmine and Lawson Brathwaite; loving sister of Adina Thornhill, Gemma Cummings, Frank Thornhill, the late Joy Bryan, and the late Benjamin Thornhill. Arrangements provided by Tews-Ryan Funeral Home. www.tews-ryanfh.com or 708-798-5300.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 10, 2019