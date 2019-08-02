|
|
Anderson, Kathleen B. (nee Boyle) 64, July 29, 2019. Loving wife of John H. Anderson; dear mother of Rosemary, John R. (Elise) and Thomas Francis Anderson; daughter of the late Richard (Ret. C.P.D.) and Rosemary Boyle; sister of Richard (Linda) Boyle, Mary Boyle, Mark (Donna) Boyle, Colleen (Al) Wirry and Tom (Jeanne) Boyle; daughter-in-law of Betty and the late John P. Anderson; aunt of many nieces and nephews. Retired Teacher for the Chicago Public Schools. Funeral Tuesday 9:00 a.m. from Donnellan Funeral Home, 10525 S. Western Ave. to Christ the King Church (9235 S. Hamilton Ave.) for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Private. Visitation Monday 3:00-9:00 p.m. For info., (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 2, 2019