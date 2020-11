Rimkus, KatherineKatherine Rimkus, age 98 (nee Klancir), former resident of Chicago, passed away in Lima, OH on November 13, 2020. Katherine was the beloved wife of the late Peter Rimkus.She was a previous member of the St. Daniel the Prophet Parish, Chicago and presently of the St. Charles Borromeo Parish in Lima, OH. She was a member of the Croatian Fraternal Union and a retiree of Sears, Roebuck & Company, Chicago.Aunt of Clifford (Carolyn) Seputis and Paul (Peggy) Seputis and great aunt, great-great aunt & great-great-great aunt to many nieces and nephews.Due to public health concerns with the Coronavirus, there will be no visitation and a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at a later date. Entombment will be in St. Casimir's Cemetery, Chicago.Donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation in Katherine's name.Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com