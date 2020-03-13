Home

Kerry Funeral Home
7020 W. 127th Street
Palos Heights, IL 60463
(708) 361-4235
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Katherine Leslie Obituary
Leslie, Katherine T. Dedicated Registered Nurse at Christ Advocate Hospital for over 41 years. Beloved wife of Kurt E. Leslie; loving mother of Brent (Danny) Leslie, Katelyn (Paul) Lojkutz & John (Lauren) Leslie; cherished grandmother of Amelia, Ian, Luke and Leona; devoted daughter of the late; Ed and Kay (nee Sheehan) Hoff; dear sister of Linda (Ron) Swatkowski, Ed (Marge) Hoff, Chuck (Jenny) Hoff and Ann Barrett-Hoff; fond daughter-in-law of Phyllis (nee Martikan) and late Nick Leslie and sister-in-law of Hope (Jim) Nejman, Ken (Dawn) Leslie, Kevin (Cathy) Leslie and Holly (Tim) Conway; kind aunt of many nieces & nephews. Wonderful friend, colleague, educator and co-worker to many at Christ Advocate Hospital in Oak Lawn. Visitation Saturday, March 14th, from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER, 7020 W. 127th Street, Palos Heights. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the , and/or the American Diabetes Association, www.diabetes.org would be appreciated. www.kerryfh.com ~ (708) 361.4235 ~ www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 13, 2020
