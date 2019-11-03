|
Katz, Katherine Ann Age 69; born in East Liverpool, Ohio; passed away surrounded by love at home in Rogers Park on October 30, 2019. Kathy retired after 33 years as Receiving Room Supervisor at Malibu East Condominiums in Edgewater. She attended live music regularly and loved working in her garden, Turner Classic Movies, and coloring books. She adored butterflies and Eeyore. Beloved wife of 36 years to Samuel Katz; mother of Kimberly Sue LaRonge, Peter Eugene LaRonge, and Suzanne Ramay Dobosz; dear sister of John (Liz) Dorsey; proud grandmother of Eric Williams IV, Arden Thelen, Archie Saros, Cecilia LaRonge, Jessica Tajh, Zack LaRonge, Tatum Everts, Peter LaRonge, and Nova LaRonge; great-grandmother of Owaissa Thelen, Migwas Thelan, and Rowan Okutomi. Memorial service Saturday, November 9, 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. (remembrances 3:30 p.m.) at Olson Burke/Sullivan Funeral Home, 6341 N Northwest Hwy., Chicago 60631. Floral expressions of sympathy are accepted, particularly Gerber daisies. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 7737-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 3, 2019