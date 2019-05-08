Karras, Katerina "Kay" (nee Panagiotopoulos) Age 75, of Elmhurst, formerly and born in Rizes Tegeas, Greece, passed away Saturday evening, May 4, 2019, peacefully with family at her side. Beloved mother of Paul (Fran) and Sophia (Tim) Berdebes; dearest "yiayia" of Nick (Jennifer), the late George, Helen, Katerina, and Peter; great-"yiayia" of Eva and Niko; loving sister of George Panos (Gloria); fond aunt of many nieces and nephews here in the United States and in Greece. Katerina will be remembered for her selfless heart, forever putting friends and family first, and will be truly missed. May her memory be eternal. Visitation Friday May 10, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church of Palos Hills, 11025 South Roberts Rd., Palos Hills, IL 60465. The Funeral Service will begin promptly at 10:30 a.m. Interment will take place at Mound Grove Cemetery, Kankakee, IL. Orrico Kourelis Funeral Services, Inc. handling all arrangements. For more information, call (877) 974-9201 or (815) 462-0711 or visit www.orricofuneral.com. Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary