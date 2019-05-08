Home

POWERED BY

Services
Orrico Kourelis Funeral Services Inc.;
637 Lenox Street
New Lenox, IL 60451
(877) 974-9201
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church of Palos Hills
11025 South Roberts Rd
Palos Hills, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:30 AM
Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church of Palos Hills
11025 South Roberts Rd
Palos Hills, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Katerina Karras
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katerina Karras

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Katerina Karras Obituary
Karras, Katerina "Kay" (nee Panagiotopoulos) Age 75, of Elmhurst, formerly and born in Rizes Tegeas, Greece, passed away Saturday evening, May 4, 2019, peacefully with family at her side. Beloved mother of Paul (Fran) and Sophia (Tim) Berdebes; dearest "yiayia" of Nick (Jennifer), the late George, Helen, Katerina, and Peter; great-"yiayia" of Eva and Niko; loving sister of George Panos (Gloria); fond aunt of many nieces and nephews here in the United States and in Greece. Katerina will be remembered for her selfless heart, forever putting friends and family first, and will be truly missed. May her memory be eternal. Visitation Friday May 10, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church of Palos Hills, 11025 South Roberts Rd., Palos Hills, IL 60465. The Funeral Service will begin promptly at 10:30 a.m. Interment will take place at Mound Grove Cemetery, Kankakee, IL. Orrico Kourelis Funeral Services, Inc. handling all arrangements. For more information, call (877) 974-9201 or (815) 462-0711 or visit www.orricofuneral.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now