Wilcox, Karolyn Age 57, of Spring Hill, FL passed away June 8, 2020. Born October 1, 1962, in Minneapolis, MN to Donna and Frank Kuzma. Karolyn died peacefully with her best friend and life partner, Sig Weissner, holding her hands. She is survived by her daughter, Maggie (Jason) Zeiger; and grandsons, Ryan and Jack; dear mother, Donna; sisters, Kathryn Kuzma and Kristyn Poplawski (Steve, Kelly and Mike); brother, Frank Kuzma (Lynda, Frankie and Jack). Condolences also to Mark Severson and family. Excelsior, MN Post 259 American Legion and Sears Service Department. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bob Wilcox. Memorial visitation Friday, July 10, from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., service beginning at 12:30 p.m. at Anderson Memorial Home, 21131 W Renwick Rd., Plainfield, IL 60544. Private inurnment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Per the State of Illinois Executive Order, occupancy of no more than 10 persons allowed at any given time. It is recommended that you pay respects via online register or tributes. If you attend the visitation please make your visit brief then depart so others may attend, social distancing is required. (www.anderson-goodale.com) 815-577-5250 Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 14, 2020.