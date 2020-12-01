Dear Barry and Gabi and all the family,

What an amazing life your father led. When your parents moved to Sedgebrook in Lincolnshire a few years ago I connected with them as I gave talks at Sedgebrook. I recognized their name and we quickly realized I had known the older sons. I really enjoyed talking with your parents each time I was there; they were so attentive to one another and so proud of all of you. I am sure you have so many wonderful memories to hold close in this sad time and in the future. Prayers for all of your family.



Ann Maine



Ann Maine