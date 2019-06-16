Oxnevad, Karl Kristian Age 55, of Oak Park, IL passed away on June 11, 2019 at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, IL. He was born on December 3, 1963 in Rockford, IL, the son of Henrik and Ester (Nese) Oxnevad. Karl grew up in DeKalb, IL, the youngest of five children. Karl attended Northern Illinois University, where we wrote for the Northern Star. He later received a master's degree from the University of Illinois Springfield. He had a long career of reporting and working for publications across Illinois and Iowa.Karl was an avid reader and writer, and you could always find him with a book in his hand. Some of his favorite subjects included politics and history, and he was always up for a re-read of his favorite books. He loved to tell stories and always got a kick out of making people laugh. He was a lifelong fan of Chicago sports teams, and took pride in watching his children perform both onstage and on the sports field. He loved to travel around the United States and he cherished vacations spent with his wife and children in Ludington, MI. Karl loved his family dearly, and nothing made him happier than spending quality time with the people he loved the most. Karl is survived by his wife Susan of Oak Park, IL, children Bradley of Chicago, IL, Erik of Traverse City, MI, and Emma of Oak Park, IL; his siblings, Rasmus (Sharon) Oxnevad and Rolf (Maureen) Oxnevad of DeKalb, IL., Louise (Dave) Nelson of Barrington Hills, IL, and Emily (Bill) Logan of Morrison, CO; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Henrik and Ester. A celebration of Karl's life will be held on Sunday, June 16 at Doc Ryan's Bar & Grill in Forest Park, IL. The celebration will be held from 1-4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a donation to members of the Oxnevad family, to be put towards continuing higher education, is greatly appreciated. Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary