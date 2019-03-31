Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
847-685-1002
Memorial service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Murphy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Murphy


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Karen Murphy Obituary
Murphy, Karen J. (Clarke) (nee Clauson) 71, of North Port, FL, formerly resided in Arlington Heights, passed away on March 13, 2019. She was the daughter of Clifford and Audrey Clauson. She was born on October 31, 1947, and grew up in Chicago where she went to North Park College and became a teacher. In 1967, married and started a family. She was in Illinois until 1997 when she moved to Florida and made her home there until her death. Karen loved activities that evoked her creativity. She enjoyed making and baking cakes, crafts, music, and playing the piano. She would bowl with her friends and loved to support the local theater at North Port High School whether through attendance to their performances or through donations. Karen is survived by her sons, Brian Clarke and wife, Lisa, of Illinois, and Kevin Clarke and his partner, Agnes Debicki, of Illinois. She was gifted with four grandchildren, Christopher, Caitlyn, Dezirae, and Roman. Services will be held on April 3, 2019, at Cooney Funeral Home, in Park Ridge from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now