Murphy, Karen J. (Clarke) (nee Clauson) 71, of North Port, FL, formerly resided in Arlington Heights, passed away on March 13, 2019. She was the daughter of Clifford and Audrey Clauson. She was born on October 31, 1947, and grew up in Chicago where she went to North Park College and became a teacher. In 1967, married and started a family. She was in Illinois until 1997 when she moved to Florida and made her home there until her death. Karen loved activities that evoked her creativity. She enjoyed making and baking cakes, crafts, music, and playing the piano. She would bowl with her friends and loved to support the local theater at North Port High School whether through attendance to their performances or through donations. Karen is survived by her sons, Brian Clarke and wife, Lisa, of Illinois, and Kevin Clarke and his partner, Agnes Debicki, of Illinois. She was gifted with four grandchildren, Christopher, Caitlyn, Dezirae, and Roman. Services will be held on April 3, 2019, at Cooney Funeral Home, in Park Ridge from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 31, 2019