Gricus, Karen Lee nee Dougherty. Retired Vice President of Nursing at Oak Park Hospital and C.O.O. of Chicago Reach. Beloved wife of Robert (Retried C.P.D.) Gricus; loving mother of Jeffery (Jacki) Gricus, John C.F.D. (Natalie) Gricus and Jennifer (Neil C.P.D.) Evans; proud grandmother of Johnny, Molly, Jack, John, Michael, Bobby, Jory and Danny; dear sister of Kathleen (Donald) Nolek and Deborah (George) Dominiak; fond aunt to many nieces and nephews. Karen will be missed by her many friends and co-workers. Visitation is Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Foran Funeral Home, 7300 West Archer Ave. (55th Street just West of Harlem). Visitation will be on Thursday from 8:30 a.m. until time of prayers at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home and then proceeding to St. Symphorosa Church for a 10:30 a.m. Mass of Resurrection. Cremation will be private. Condolences may be sent to Karen Lee's family on her personal tribute website at: www.foranfuneralhome.com. 708-458-0208.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 24, 2019