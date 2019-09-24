Home

Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
(708) 458-0208
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
8:30 AM
Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
Prayer Service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Symphorosa Church
Karen Lee Gricus


1948 - 2019
Karen Lee Gricus Obituary
Gricus, Karen Lee nee Dougherty. Retired Vice President of Nursing at Oak Park Hospital and C.O.O. of Chicago Reach. Beloved wife of Robert (Retried C.P.D.) Gricus; loving mother of Jeffery (Jacki) Gricus, John C.F.D. (Natalie) Gricus and Jennifer (Neil C.P.D.) Evans; proud grandmother of Johnny, Molly, Jack, John, Michael, Bobby, Jory and Danny; dear sister of Kathleen (Donald) Nolek and Deborah (George) Dominiak; fond aunt to many nieces and nephews. Karen will be missed by her many friends and co-workers. Visitation is Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Foran Funeral Home, 7300 West Archer Ave. (55th Street just West of Harlem). Visitation will be on Thursday from 8:30 a.m. until time of prayers at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home and then proceeding to St. Symphorosa Church for a 10:30 a.m. Mass of Resurrection. Cremation will be private. Condolences may be sent to Karen Lee's family on her personal tribute website at: www.foranfuneralhome.com. 708-458-0208.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 24, 2019
