Holland, Karen L. (nee Larsen), age 71; Loving mother of Kimberly (Jerry) Zenner, Michelle (Jim) Jaskulski, Tracy (John) Knightly; Christopher (Sharon) Holland; Cherished Nana of Rebecca, Kelsey, Jacqueline, Jason, Daniel, Breanne, Kaleigh, Madeline, and the late Delilah. Visitation Tuesday, 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Chapel Service 7:00 p.m. at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge. Interment Private. For funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 9, 2020