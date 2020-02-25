|
Hill, Karen M. Age 77, of Tinley Park, passed away suddenly. Loving mother of Kathy (Steve) Cummings, CO; Lori (John) Bohanon, Bedford Park, IL; Grandma of Sarah (Bryan Smith) Pedigo, Shelby Bohanon, Karley Cummings; Sister of: the late George (late Joan) Koester, Denise (late Henry "Dave") Daviau, Tinley Park; Llouann (Barton) Cornwell, Peotone; Tammy (John) Ross, Romeoville; Daughter of the late Llewellyn "Pershing" and late Mary Koester; great-grandma of three and friend to many. Memorial visitation, Fri., Feb. 28, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until time of Memorial Service at 7:00 p.m. at Maher Funeral Home, 17101 71st Ave, Tinley Park, IL 60477. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations directed to Garden Center Services, 8333 Austin Ave., Burbank, IL 60459 preferred. For guestbook or info, heartlandmemorial.com or call 708-444-2266.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 25, 2020