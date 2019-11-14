|
|
Bonezek, Karen L. (nee Pokorny) Age 76, lifelong resident of Tinley Park and member of Zion Lutheran Church. Beloved wife of the late Stephen F. Bonezek; loving mother of Steve (Carolyn), the late Eileen Mae, and Vicki (Rich) Tetlow; proud grandmother of Steve, Kristin (Luke) Buffo, Rich, Mike, Melissa, Staci, Ryan, Eileen, Kari; and great-grandmother of Lexi, Shaun, Remi, and Lukie; dear sister of the late Beverly (late Bert) Jeveret; and sister-in-law, Harriet (Bob) Leenerts, Phil LeFevre, late Jim LeFevre Diane LeFevre, Sherrie LeFevre; caring aunt of many nieces and nephews. Lying in State, Saturday, November 16, 2019, 9:00 a.m. until time of service 10:00 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church. Interment to follow in Zion Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation Friday, 3:00-9:00 p.m. at the Vandenberg Funeral Home, 17248 Harlem Avenue, Tinley Park, IL 60477. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Zion Lutheran Church would be appreciated. For more information on services, 708-532-1635 or www.vandenbergfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 14, 2019