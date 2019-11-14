Home

Vandenberg Funeral Home
17248 South Harlem Avenue
Tinley Park, IL 60477
(708) 532-1635
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vandenberg Funeral Home
17248 Harlem Avenue
Tinley Park, IL
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
Service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
Karen Bonezek Obituary
Bonezek, Karen L. (nee Pokorny) Age 76, lifelong resident of Tinley Park and member of Zion Lutheran Church. Beloved wife of the late Stephen F. Bonezek; loving mother of Steve (Carolyn), the late Eileen Mae, and Vicki (Rich) Tetlow; proud grandmother of Steve, Kristin (Luke) Buffo, Rich, Mike, Melissa, Staci, Ryan, Eileen, Kari; and great-grandmother of Lexi, Shaun, Remi, and Lukie; dear sister of the late Beverly (late Bert) Jeveret; and sister-in-law, Harriet (Bob) Leenerts, Phil LeFevre, late Jim LeFevre Diane LeFevre, Sherrie LeFevre; caring aunt of many nieces and nephews. Lying in State, Saturday, November 16, 2019, 9:00 a.m. until time of service 10:00 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church. Interment to follow in Zion Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation Friday, 3:00-9:00 p.m. at the Vandenberg Funeral Home, 17248 Harlem Avenue, Tinley Park, IL 60477. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Zion Lutheran Church would be appreciated. For more information on services, 708-532-1635 or www.vandenbergfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 14, 2019
