Nomoto, Kaiko 96. Beloved wife of the late Taro; devoted mother of Richard Nomoto and Jeffrey (Alison Bocian) Nomoto; dear sister of Seiko (late Nobuko) Inuma and Junko Inuma; loving aunt and great-aunt. Family was the most important thing to Kaiko - she will be deeply missed. A celebration of life will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers or contributions, the family requests that you hug someone you love and do something nice for a stranger. For info: 847-251-8200.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 10, 2019