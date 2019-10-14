|
June L. "Sis" McBride, nee Beck, age 89, of Chicago, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019, at home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born November 15, 1929, to Walter and Roberta Beck. Wife of the late Jerry T. McBride; loving mother of the late Stephen (Maureen "Angel") McBride, John (Cindy) McBride, Mary McBride, the late Thomas McBride, the late Michael (Kathy) McBride, Jeanne (Alex) Garza; cherished grandmother of Kelly (Franklin) Mina, Erin (Gary) Huizar, Jennie (John) Buliga, Lauren McBride (Thomas O'Neill), Zachary (Laura) McBride, Thomas (Rachel) McBride, Ryan McBride, Matthew Garza, Alexandra (Thomas) Surrell, Katlyn McBride and Connor McBride; proud GiGi of Kurt, Aiden, Johnnie, Gael, Maddie, Harley, Evalina, Sebastian, and Jack. Preceded in death by brothers and sisters, Walter, Edward, Donnie, Lori, Donna and Carl; dearest sister in law to Richard Gawron; fond aunt of many. Sis was a loving and loyal friend to all who knew her.
Sis worked at Saint Gabriel Rectory and McInerney Funeral Home for 25 years. She then went on to work for the Chicago Public Schools Law Department, where she retired after 15 years. Sis, an original Golden Girl, was a member of the senior clubs at Taylor-Lauridsen Park, Wilson Park, and All Saints-St. Anthony Church. She never missed a bingo game with her bingo buddies. She enjoyed going to the casino with her daughter, friends, and sisters! Longtime 11th Ward election judge.
Services at McINERNEY CENTRAL CHAPEL, 4635 S. Wallace St., Chicago, where family and friends will gather on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, from 3 to 9 p.m. Funeral Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, 9:15 a.m., at chapel, to St. Gabriel Church, 600 W. 45th St., Chicago. Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Burial Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 14, 2019