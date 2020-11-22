Skiba, June M. "Bunny"
June M. "Bunny" Skiba nee Ingersoll, age 86, late of Dolton. Beloved wife of the late Robert A. "Bob" Skiba. Devoted mother of Debbie (John) Gannon, John (the late Carol) and Bob Skiba. Proud grandmother of Michael (Amanda) and Mark Gannon. Dear great grandmother of Reese Gannon. Loving sister of the late Emmett (late Mary) Ingersoll. Kind Aunt Bunny to many nieces and nephews.Bunny was a lover of dogs, Fannie May, black and white movies, and liked a good gin buck. Visitation Monday 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Tuesday 10:00 a.m. from Thornridge Funeral Home (Janusz Family Funeral Service) 15801 S. Cottage Grove Ave., four blocks North of 162nd St. (Rte. 6) Dolton/South Holland to Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Jude the Apostle Church Mass 11:00 a.m. Private Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. 708-841-2300 or thornridgefuneralhomes.com
