June M. "Bunny" Skiba
1934 - 2020
Skiba, June M. "Bunny"

June M. "Bunny" Skiba nee Ingersoll, age 86, late of Dolton. Beloved wife of the late Robert A. "Bob" Skiba. Devoted mother of Debbie (John) Gannon, John (the late Carol) and Bob Skiba. Proud grandmother of Michael (Amanda) and Mark Gannon. Dear great grandmother of Reese Gannon. Loving sister of the late Emmett (late Mary) Ingersoll. Kind Aunt Bunny to many nieces and nephews.Bunny was a lover of dogs, Fannie May, black and white movies, and liked a good gin buck. Visitation Monday 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Tuesday 10:00 a.m. from Thornridge Funeral Home (Janusz Family Funeral Service) 15801 S. Cottage Grove Ave., four blocks North of 162nd St. (Rte. 6) Dolton/South Holland to Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Jude the Apostle Church Mass 11:00 a.m. Private Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. 708-841-2300 or thornridgefuneralhomes.com

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com



Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Thornridge Funeral Home - Dolton
NOV
24
Funeral
10:00 AM
Thornridge Funeral Home - Dolton
NOV
24
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Jude the Apostle Church
Funeral services provided by
Thornridge Funeral Home - Dolton
15801 S. Cottage Grove Avenue
Dolton, IL 60419
(708) 841-2300
Memories & Condolences
November 21, 2020
Auntie Bunny was a wonderful person who loved her family very much. I was fortunate to have her in my life. She will always have a special place in my heart and I will miss her dearly.

Love,
Alex Wujek
Alex
Family
November 21, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. May you find comfort in all of your wonderful memories. She loved you all very much and Auntie Bunny will truly be missed.

Love,
Shari, Tim, Tyler & Brett
Shari
Family
November 20, 2020
Mrs. Skiba was a beautiful, loving person. The reason I know this is because her children were devoted to her. She will be missed by all who knew her. May God's mercy and love surround her and her family. Kathy (Gannon) Williams
Kathy Williams
Friend
November 20, 2020
Our hearts go out to the Skiba family. Aunt Bunny will truly be missed. May she Rest In Peace with Uncle Bob. Deepest sympathies.
Laura LaBella
Family
November 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Thornridge Funeral Home
