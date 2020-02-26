Home

Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
The Chicago Lake Shore Hotel
4900 S. Lake Shore Dr
Chicago, IL
Johnson, June Of Chicago, Illinois passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020. Heaven has gained the Best Wife, Mom, Grandmother, Aunt, Cousin, Sister, Daughter, Daughter-in-law, Niece, Teacher, Counselor and Friend that anyone could have. Love of family and education were two of June's passions. June attended Shakespeare Elementary School, Parker High School, and completed her education at Chicago State University. June began her teaching career with the Chicago Public School System as a substitute teacher and later landed at Fulton Elementary School where she taught for many years until retirement. June also touched the lives of many children and at risk youth as a counselor at South Central Community Center. June is survived by her children, Bertrand "Buddy" (Cassandra), Paula, Gayla, Lawrence "Billy" (Keisha); grandchildren, Brodric, Jarred, Shannon, Jordan, Briony, Keira, Lawrence, Jr., Joshua and Jacob; loving stepfather, William R. Ehrlich; roommate/sister, Barbara Jones; nephews, Andre Griffin, Michael Ellis and Don Weems; aunts, Arlene "Kuki" Burns and Mittie Stewart; many cousins, and a host of other extended family and friends. "A Celebration Of Life" will be held in honor of June Johnson on Monday, March 2, 2020, at 11 a.m. The Chicago Lake Shore Hotel, 4900 S. Lake Shore Dr., Chicago, Illinois 60615. We love you and will miss you June. Rest in Heaven as you have completed a Job Well Done!
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 26, 2020
