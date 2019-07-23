Home

Services
Kosary Funeral Home
9837 South Kedzie Avenue
Evergreen Park, IL 60805
(708) 499-3223
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kosary Funeral Home
9837 South Kedzie Avenue
Evergreen Park, IL 60805
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Kosary Funeral Home
9837 South Kedzie Avenue
Evergreen Park, IL 60805
View Map
More Obituaries for June Beuke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Beuke

June Beuke Obituary
Beuke, June Marie (nee Frank) Age 95. Beloved wife of the late William Otto Beuke; dear daughter of the late Louis and the late Bernadine Frank; loving mother of the late Renee Stewart, Loren Beuke and Karen (Robert) Van Housen; cherished grandmother of Gregory and Bryan Beuke, Gabrielle, Gretchen and Grace Van Housen; fond sister of the late Robert (Joan), the late Roger (Loretta), the late Norman (Jean), and Donald (Evelyn) Frank. June was a former employee of Illinois Bell, active in her Church and community affairs and also an avid traveler. Visitation Thursday, July 25, 2019, 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Kosary Funeral Home, 9837 S. Kedzie, Evergreen Park where funeral service will be held Friday, July 26, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Interment Bethania Cemetery (708) 499-3223 or www.kosaryfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 23, 2019
