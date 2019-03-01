|
Tazelaar, June Barbara Age 84, of Miamisburg, Ohio passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Kettering Medical Center. She was born May 13, 1934 in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Russell and Elsa (Johnson) Wennestrom. June enjoyed gardening and painting ceramics. She is survived by her children, Sandra (Phillip) Idle, Richard (Rhonda) Tazelaar, David Tazelaar and Patrick Tazelaar; nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; sister, Lois (Art) Smith; sister-in-law, Shirley Wennestrom; close friend, Cheryl Koehnke; as well as several nieces and nephews. June was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard J. Tazelaar; and her brother, Russell Wennestrom. A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m., on Friday, March 1, 2019 at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , Miami Valley Chapter, 31 Whipp Rd., Dayton, OH 45459. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 1, 2019