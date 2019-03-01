Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home
508 E Linden Ave
Miamisburg, OH 45342
(937) 866-3373
For more information about
June Tazelaar
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
4:00 PM
GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home
508 E Linden Ave
Miamisburg, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for June Tazelaar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Barbara Tazelaar


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
June Barbara Tazelaar Obituary
Tazelaar, June Barbara Age 84, of Miamisburg, Ohio passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Kettering Medical Center. She was born May 13, 1934 in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Russell and Elsa (Johnson) Wennestrom. June enjoyed gardening and painting ceramics. She is survived by her children, Sandra (Phillip) Idle, Richard (Rhonda) Tazelaar, David Tazelaar and Patrick Tazelaar; nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; sister, Lois (Art) Smith; sister-in-law, Shirley Wennestrom; close friend, Cheryl Koehnke; as well as several nieces and nephews. June was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard J. Tazelaar; and her brother, Russell Wennestrom. A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m., on Friday, March 1, 2019 at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , Miami Valley Chapter, 31 Whipp Rd., Dayton, OH 45459. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now