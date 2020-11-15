Solomon, Julius
Dr. Julius Solomon, age 84. Beloved husband of Alice "Ollie". Loving father of Jonathan (Irene) Solomon, Elizabeth Solomon, and Noah (Corinne) Solomon. Proud grandfather of Benjamin, Daniel, Zachary, Evan, Eleanor, and Violet. Dr. Solomon, Physics professor at UIC, was also a Cantor at Congregation B'nai Jacob in West Rogers Park and more recently, Congregation Rodfei Zedek in Hyde Park. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the service will be private. To attend the funeral livestream, Monday at 1 PM (CST), please visit our website. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his memory to Congregation Rodfei Zedek, 5200 South Hyde Park Boulevard, Chicago, IL 60615, www.rodfei.org
or the Selfhelp Home, 908 West Argyle, Chicago, IL 60640, www.selfhelphome.org
. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com